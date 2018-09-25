GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Brahmin' Man Tries to Woo Girl By Telling Her He Belongs to 'Most Respected Ethnic Group'

When you thought just your caste-ism was enough to get a girl.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 25, 2018, 4:40 PM IST
Growing up in India, at some point you have been taught about the caste system. The books taught us that there is a hierarchy - and each is divided from the other based on their occupation, and that occupation decides the position of the person on the social ladder. It was obviously an archaic part of the Indian society.

It's been a while that the caste system has been abolished, but it seems people's mentality hasn't changed much.

A few pictures that started going viral on social media show screenshots of a person who not only still has a staunch belief in the caste system, but also thinks it is a method to try and win over a girl from the United States over. (Spoiler alert: It isn't 1949 anymore, and this doesn't work.)

The screenshots were sent by the woman to user @AashiqKabeer. The name of the person is edited out to maintain privacy.

This wasn't it.  The man in question told the woman that he is "high caste, fair and tall, and 'highly-respected'". He then sent a picture.





He proceeded to educate her about his "sacred thread," and how he got it. He then continued to explain how he's upper-caste by explaining why he's not the "other" ones.







Even though the Aryan invasion theory is much debated, he went ahead and confirmed it anyway. And then proceeded to explain why Brahmins are the best.





And then explained how it was similar to racism, apparently.

He certainly seems to be very deep-rooted in his Brahmin ideologies.





The screenshots were shared by shared on a Facebook post - where they went viral, having close to 2 thousand shares.



And nobody is pleased. For obvious reasons. Like the fact that the caste system was abolished close to 60 years ago.



And while we don't know how long this man's delusional bubble will last, but the chances of the girl liking him back because he's 'Brahmin' seem extremely slim. Someone needs to break it to him.
