Home» News» Buzz» Photo of Braille-etched Railing at Italian Castle Describing Stunning View Goes Viral
Photo of Braille-etched Railing at Italian Castle Describing Stunning View Goes Viral

Visitors are encouraged to feel the installation wherein they run their hands on the railing. (Image: Rob N Roll/Twitter)

The inscription is carved in both Italian and English and tourists are asked to imagine the stunning view in front of them. The view is of the Tyrrhenian Sea and Italy's Mount Vesuvius.

Often the internet tends to shine a light on something beautiful and fascinating and a recent photo of a railing on a window in a castle in Italy has gone viral. And it has happened for a good enough reason. Sitting atop a hill that overlooks the Italian city of Naples is the Castel Sant’Elmo (St Elmo Castle) which is a popular tourist haunt. Hundreds walk up to the top of the castle to enjoy the view but there is yet another attraction on display in the castle. A 92-foot-long piece of stainless steel is attached to the wall fence of the castle of one of its large sized windows and it has a poetic description of the view in Braille.

The unique railing was installed by artist Paolo Puddu in 2015 and titled ‘Follow the Shape’ and has been a permanent fixture at the castle since 2017, a report on Ozy.com said. The art had won the fifth edition of the ‘A Work For the Castle’ contest.

Visitors are encouraged to feel the installation wherein they run their hands on the rail and those who can read the Braille script can ‘follow the shape’ on the railing to read the verses from Italian author Giuseppe de Lorenzo’s ‘La terra e l’uomo’ or the ‘The Land and the Man’.

The inscription is carved in both Italian and English and tourists are asked to imagine the stunning view in front of them. The view is of the Tyrrhenian Sea and Italy’s Mount Vesuvius.

Apart from Giuseppe de Lorenzo, many other well-known Italian writers’ works have also been invoked to enrich the writing on the railing to help visually-impaired people to take in the essence of the installation.

first published:August 10, 2021, 20:51 IST