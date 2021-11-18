Brain-dead Gujarati Man Saves Eight Lives Through Organ Donation

A 23-year-old man became the source of life for several people after losing his own as his organs are now infusing life in around 8 individuals, including a foreign national. Prayag Hansraj Ghoniya was returning from Mumbai to his home in Dindoli, Surat, when the car he was travelling in met with an accident due to a tyre burst on November 7. As a result, Prayag got severe injuries in the head and spine area. Prayag was transferred to a private hospital for further treatments after getting operated on in a local government hospital. Doctors operated on Prayag with all the knowledge that they had but eventually declared him brain dead on November 15 due to several clots in his brain. His parents, with the help of an NGO called Donate Life, decided to donate his heart, lungs, liver, kidney, and cornea, reported The Times of India. This noble decision resulted in bringing back multiple individuals who were losing life with each breath.

As per TOI, with the help of the NGO, Prayag’s lungs were donated to a young person in Chennai, almost the same age as Prayag. In addition, the pair of kidneys were donated to two patients in Zydus Hospital and CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad.

Prayag’s liver was donated to a patient on his deathbed in the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research, Ahmedabad. His eyes were donated to an eye bank. According to reports, Prayag’s donation was the 38th time a heart was donated and the 12th time a pair of lungs saved somebody else’s life.

Surat has seen some other people like Prayag who have saved the lives of many after their death earning posthumous appreciation from their kins. For example, in June, a businessman from Surat, Dinesh Chhajed, suffered a paralytic attack which resulted in Dinesh breathing his last. After his death, Dinesh’s organs were donated, which helped save the lives of six individuals.

