Brain Teaser: Which Glass Will Fill First? You Have 20 Seconds

This brain teaser featuring seven glasses could reveal just how good your IQ (Intelligence Quotient) is. Consider it as a Short IQ Test.

To find out, all you have to do is look at the connections through which the drink will flow into the different glasses and find out which glass fills first. But you only have 20 seconds and your answer and time taken will tell your IQ level. Meanwhile, only a few have been able to give the correct answer to this puzzle within 20 seconds.

The brain puzzle image was shared by TikTok star Hectic Nick as he challenged viewers to solve it within 20 seconds.

The puzzle left netizens in the comments scratching their heads as many revealed their results.

However, if you are tired of figuring it out, here is a hint:

Take a careful look at the pipes, which are connected to the glasses with each other. Some of them are blocked.

Ready to check the answer?

Glass no. 6 will be filled first.

Answer explanation:

Water will start pouring from glass 1 into glass 2 first. It will not pour into glass 3 as its connector is midway-blocked. Then, from 2 the water will pour into 6 first as 7 has a hole on the bottom.

