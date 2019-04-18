Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Staring into Your Soul



Bran Stark aka Three-Eyed Raven aka Game of Thrones' Google Earth is arguably the show's most unsettling character living (is he?) in the Westeros and his deathly stare is proof.In a significant scene from the first episode of Game of Thrones, Bran accidentally catches Jaime Lannister and his sister, Cersei, engaging in an incestuous relationship in a tower at Winterfell."The things I do for love," says Jamie as he pushes Bran off the ledge to keep their secret safe - leaving the kid paralyzed for life. That sets a series of events in motion, and Bran goes on to become the Three-Eyed Raven, who can see the past and the future.Bran, who once was a cheerful Stark boy, now has a habit of staring into the soul of everyone present in the GoT universe on his wheelchair.But there's an actual reason behind his unsettling stare. And no, he's not in deep thought.Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, 20, who has spent half his life playing Bran, recently chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about his role and the intense stare that is getting him all the attention."I'm getting good at this kind of intense stare, but it's actually aided by the fact that I'm completely blind when I'm on set. I don't have my glasses, and I don't have contact lenses," he said."I remember I was doing one scene in Season seven with Sophie Turner who plays Sansa, and she said 'Isaac, your stare is like, you're staring into my soul.'"To which Isaac said, "I can't see you, that's why."Flash forward to eight and final season 8, episode 1 ends with Jamie arriving at Winterfell and has a face-off with the older Bran.The iconic scene turned into a viral meme in no time. And GoT fans cannot take their eyes off him.