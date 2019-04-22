Bran Stark's Major Burn to Jamie Has Sent 'Game of Thrones' Fans on a Nostalgia Ride

BRAN LOOKED JAMIE IN THE FACE AND SAID “THE THINGS WE DO FOR LOVE” IM SHOOOOOOK #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/cdtPKLarGG — Annie Dickens (@annifredd) April 22, 2019

#GameofThrones



Jamie: “I was fighting for my family and I’d do it again.”



Bran: “The things we do for love.”



Jamie: pic.twitter.com/ckKTFLX9Jw — Barefoot Bernstein (@BadNewsBaller7) April 22, 2019

Bran: "The things we do for love"



Jamie: 😐



Me: OH YASSS BIIIITCH, DAMN. SPILL THAT TEAAAAAA.... BRAN YOU SHADY BITCH.#GameofThrones 😂 — Me Rodríguez Cao 🍑✨ (@peach_furrr) April 22, 2019

#GameOfThornes



Bran stark: things we do for love



Jamie Lannister: pic.twitter.com/7kxwSyvrNF — tee (@TeeSimmy) April 22, 2019

Bran: The things you do for love

Jamie: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/46J4VCdGbj — Comic Canary (@comic_canary) April 22, 2019

Jamie: I fought for my family, I’d do it all again



Bran: The things we do for love #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/ZBYR59jTP1 — RealTVaddict (@t_vaddict) April 22, 2019

jamie, speaking to bran for the first time since he pushed him out the window #GamefThrones #got pic.twitter.com/2KWO2sEK2O — a fucking goose (@shurageese) April 22, 2019

Jamie (to Bran): “I hope there are no hard feelings” #GameOfThrones



Bran: pic.twitter.com/Y4iES83b6A — Reality Reacts (@realityreacts) April 22, 2019

Jamie: What about afterwards?



Bran: How do you know there is an afterwards?



Me: #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/U3T21PMrFD — ▲JA of House Targaryen▲ (@BarackOJaJa) April 22, 2019

(Spoilers ahead. You've been warned.)Bran just quoted Jamie and the Internet is losing it.Jamie Lannister aka the Kingslayer had a major hand (geddit?) in turning Bran Stark into what he's today - a Three-Eyed Raven aka Game of Thrones' Google Earth.The second episode of the eight season of Game of Thrones opens with Jamie being put on trial in front of Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, and Daenerys Targaryen at the Winterfell. Sansa and Dany then go on to state all the reasons why Jamie shouldn't be trusted, one for his loyal association with evil Cersei Lannister and second, for when he slayed the mad king (Dany's father) and overthrew the Targaryen reign.Of course, Tyrion and Brienne of Tarth come in his defence and vouch for him but not before Bran Stark, who is also in attendance, delivers a massive burn to Jamie."The things we do for love," Bran exacts Jamie's iconic one-liner.In a significant scene from the first episode of GoT, Bran accidentally catches Jaime Lannister and his sister, Cersei, engaging in an incestuous relationship in a tower at Winterfell."The things I do for love," says Jamie as he pushes Bran off the ledge to keep their secret safe - leaving the kid paralyzed for life. That sets a series of events in motion, and Bran goes on to become the Three-Eyed Raven, who can see the past and the future.Seeing Bran drag Jamie in the most Jamie way possible shook the fans.Later on, in the latest episode, we see Bran and Jamie engaging in a longer conversation, with Bran realising Jamie's importance in his transformation and how his supernatural abilities could crucial in defeating the army of the dead.That interaction, too, was memed.