New Ceiling at Guwahati Airport Turns into Shower Faucet After Rain, Video Goes Viral

PK Tailong, the manager of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, described it as a teething problem.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 7:37 PM IST
While Guwahati is often heralded as the "gate-way to the North-east for international flights", the city's airport is doing a poor job at holding its ceilings in place.

A video that started circulating on social media showed rainwater gushing through a spot in the ceiling inside the passenger lounge area of the Guwahati airport.

Owing to the torrential downpour that occurred late evening, water entered the newly expanded canopy of the passenger lounge.

PK Tailong, the manager of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, described it as a teething problem.

"We had recently expanded the canopy and it was an initial teething problem. I was present there and it was immediately attended to," he told PTI.

Passengers claimed that they were drenched by the rain water and many of them had to move away with their luggage included.

When asked whether the luggage X-ray screening machines were affected, the official said that no machinery was damaged. In the video, one can clearly see the water dripping directly over the conveyor belt for luggage.

You can watch the video below.


(With inputs from PTI)

