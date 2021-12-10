Brand New SUV Offered to Lord Krishna in Kerala Temple is Going Up For Auction

A brand new red Mahindra Thar had hit the headlines recently after the motor giant offered the freshly made SUV to a temple, before it could hit the roads. Mahindra Group’s offering to the deity of the Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple in Thrissur district of Kerala is the biggest of its kind in recent times. For the unversed, the temple down South is known for devotees gifting anything from raw plantain bunches to sacks full of sugar to precious jewellery as offerings to the presiding deity Lord Guruvayoorappan, or Lord Krishna. The gift-on-wheels was barraged with social media trolls as well. However, both social media and public turned curious cats to know how the temple planned to put that to use. Speculations are put to rest with the temple authorities deciding to sell the most celebrated Mahindra SUV to a suitor at the auction to be held on the temple premises on December 18. Base price is set at Rs 15 lakhs.

The four-wheel drive option of the red Thar was on display during a ceremony held at the Eastern entrance of the temple. Guruvayur Temple dedicated to the Lord Guruvayurappan (four-armed form of the Lord Vishnu), is one of the most important places of worship for Hindus in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The temple is managed by Guruvayoor Devaswom under the control of the Kerala government.

The Mahindra Lifestyle SUV has made heads turn ever since it made way to the market. The offering at Guruvayur temple is a limited edition version, that has reportedly kept motorheads on wait for an official launch.

Of unique gifts offered to deities, recently, a a destitute woman, who begs outside a temple for her living, donated her hard-saved money to the deity she believes in. On a regular Tuesday, 65-year-old Kempajji walked into Kote Paatala Anjaneya Temple in Kadur, Chikkamagalur district, Karnataka. She is a familiar face to the devotees of Sai Baba in the town as she usually sits outside the Sai Baba temple begging alms. When she entered the Anjaneya Temple, several people tried to send her away, assuming she had gone to beg from people inside the temple. Minutes later, those same people who had been shooing her away, could be seen clicking selfies with her.

