'Brand Values': Anand Mahindra Compares Taj Mahal and White House Lego Sets at US Store

One of India’s biggest business tycoons, Anand Mahindra stays quite active on social media and his tweets continue to pique the interest of social media users. A recent tweet by the Chairperson of Mahindra Group about LEGO sellingTaj Mahal set is gaining traction.

Anand Mahindra posted a picture from the LEGO store in Manhattan New York where the Taj Mahal sets were purportedly out of stock but the White House boxes were kept intact.

“Lego store in Manhattan New York. Interesting that the Taj Mahal flies off the shelf faster and is out of stock but the White House is plentiful…Maybe there should be some kind of Lego Group Index of relative brand values!” the billionaire tweeted.

Lego store in Manhattan New York. Interesting that the Taj Mahal flies off the shelf faster and is out of stock but the White House is plentiful…Maybe there should be some kind of @LEGO_Group Index of relative brand values! pic.twitter.com/5tgZdwNxCQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 4, 2022

His tweet has amassed over 1,900 likes and over 130 retweets along with a lot of reactions in the comments section from his followers.

It’s no doubt that the Taj Mahal is a majestic beauty and serves as a selling point for the tourism industry in India. Echoing the same sentiment, a user wrote, “Must be happening. Good for us. A wonder of the world (architectural marvel) rightly getting more appreciation than at home. Taj as the pride of India will stand tall forever. Rich tributes to our culture and history. Wish more orders come from Lego Store. Jai Hind.”

However, some users also pointed out that there are at least two Taj Mahal Lego sets that can be seen on the self. They offered some other possibilities for the “out of stock” banner that was put up.

“With all due respect, maybe the out-of-stock message banner is generic and not particular to the Taj Mahal Lego set. In the picture it looks like there are at least 2 Lego sets of Taj Mahal on the shelf,” read a comment.

It was also observed that the Taj Mahal sets were priced a bit higher than the White House ones. While the former’s cost was $119.99 (approx Rs 9,000), the later had a rate tag of $99.99 (around Rs 7,000).

LEGO is a toy-producing and manufacturing company. They are headquartered in Denmark and typically sell interlocking plastic blocks with a range of gears and accessories.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here