Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Brave 11-Year-Old Zimbabwean Girl Wrestles Crocodile, Frees Friend From Reptile's Grasp

According to reports, a 9-year-old girl, Latoya Muwani, was attacked by a crocodile while swimming with her friends in Sinderela village in Zimbabwe.

IANS

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Brave 11-Year-Old Zimbabwean Girl Wrestles Crocodile, Frees Friend From Reptile's Grasp
Representational photo.

A schoolgirl in Zimbabwe has wrestled a large crocodile by jumping on its back and gouging its eyes to save her friend from the grasp of the reptile, reports said.

According to reports, a 9-year-old girl, Latoya Muwani, was attacked by a crocodile while swimming with her friends in Sinderela village.

Her friend, Rebecca Munkombwe, jumped on the back of the crocodile when she heard Latoya's screams as the reptile was pulling her away.

"I was eldest among all the children who were swimming. Hence, I felt the urge to save her," she said.

Reports said the crocodile had grabbed Latoya by her hand and leg. On noticing that, Rebecca began wrestling the reptile and kept on gouging its eyes till its grip on her girl was loosened.

"Once Latoya was free, I swam with her to the banks. The crocodile did not attack us again," she said.

Rebecca was not injured but her friend was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A nurse told a local media outlet that Latoya sustained mild injuries.

Her father, Fortune Muwani said: "I am grateful to God."

"Latoya is recovering well... and we expect her to be discharged soon," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram