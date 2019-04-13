Brave Dog Dies While Saving UP Residents From a Burning Building, is Hailed a Hero

Banda: Domestic dog saves life of more than 30 people by alerting them about fire in the building. An eyewitness says, "The dog kept barking at the fire which alerted everyone and allowed them to escape safely. The dog later died when a cylinder blasted." (12.4.19) pic.twitter.com/ywi7NTLH6P — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2019

There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend. Humans, by default, are programmed to love themselves more than their fellow human beings. But a dog? A dog's love and loyalty are unparalleled. In return, all they crave for is a bit of love and of course, belly rubs.There's a saying that states dogs are selfless creatures, and this pet dog in Uttar Pradesh just reaffirmed the fact that all goodness is not lost in the world.In an unfortunate incident, a major fire broke out in a building in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, which further set off a series of gas cylinders. This led to four adjacent buildings being completely destroyed in the fire, reported ANI. It could have been a major disaster, but the number of casualties was reduced to a minimum, thanks to this dog who is now being hailed as a hero.The dog, sensing the fire, started barking incessantly, which alerted everyone else in the building. Because of this, at least 30 people were able to make it out of the building alive. The dog, however, succumbed to the fire. He was in the vicinity when one of the cylinders blew off and could not be saved.The fire started in a furniture and electronics showroom in the building, due to firewood which had been stored illegally in the building. This helped the fire spread, destroying goods worth crores.The dog is now being called a hero, and for good reason. His efforts saved a number of people, but alas, he failed to save himself.