English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brave Dog Dies While Saving UP Residents From a Burning Building, is Hailed a Hero
The dog is now being hailed a hero, and for good reason. His efforts saved a number of people, but alas, he failed to save himself.
Image by ANI.
Loading...
There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend. Humans, by default, are programmed to love themselves more than their fellow human beings. But a dog? A dog's love and loyalty are unparalleled. In return, all they crave for is a bit of love and of course, belly rubs.
There's a saying that states dogs are selfless creatures, and this pet dog in Uttar Pradesh just reaffirmed the fact that all goodness is not lost in the world.
In an unfortunate incident, a major fire broke out in a building in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, which further set off a series of gas cylinders. This led to four adjacent buildings being completely destroyed in the fire, reported ANI. It could have been a major disaster, but the number of casualties was reduced to a minimum, thanks to this dog who is now being hailed as a hero.
The dog, sensing the fire, started barking incessantly, which alerted everyone else in the building. Because of this, at least 30 people were able to make it out of the building alive. The dog, however, succumbed to the fire. He was in the vicinity when one of the cylinders blew off and could not be saved.
The fire started in a furniture and electronics showroom in the building, due to firewood which had been stored illegally in the building. This helped the fire spread, destroying goods worth crores.
The dog is now being called a hero, and for good reason. His efforts saved a number of people, but alas, he failed to save himself.
There's a saying that states dogs are selfless creatures, and this pet dog in Uttar Pradesh just reaffirmed the fact that all goodness is not lost in the world.
In an unfortunate incident, a major fire broke out in a building in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, which further set off a series of gas cylinders. This led to four adjacent buildings being completely destroyed in the fire, reported ANI. It could have been a major disaster, but the number of casualties was reduced to a minimum, thanks to this dog who is now being hailed as a hero.
Banda: Domestic dog saves life of more than 30 people by alerting them about fire in the building. An eyewitness says, "The dog kept barking at the fire which alerted everyone and allowed them to escape safely. The dog later died when a cylinder blasted." (12.4.19) pic.twitter.com/ywi7NTLH6P— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2019
The dog, sensing the fire, started barking incessantly, which alerted everyone else in the building. Because of this, at least 30 people were able to make it out of the building alive. The dog, however, succumbed to the fire. He was in the vicinity when one of the cylinders blew off and could not be saved.
The fire started in a furniture and electronics showroom in the building, due to firewood which had been stored illegally in the building. This helped the fire spread, destroying goods worth crores.
The dog is now being called a hero, and for good reason. His efforts saved a number of people, but alas, he failed to save himself.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ Becomes Most Viewed Song in First 24 Hours on YouTube
- West Indies Leave Out IPL Stars For Tri-Series in Ireland
- Pakistan Great Sarfraz Nawaz in Hospital with Heart Trouble
- WATCH | Tough Schedules Mean Sometimes a Day Off is Better: Kallis
- Mark Zuckerberg's Security Cost Facebook Over Rs 150 Crore in 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results