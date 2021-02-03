Brave Dog Miraculously Survives after Getting Locked in Toilet with a Leopard in Karnataka

A stray dog in Karnataka was trapped inside a toilet with a leopard for nearly seven hours on Wednesday, without attacking each other.

The incident took place in Bilinele village, in Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada district, following which, it has gone viral on social media.

According to a journalist from The News Minute, the dog was being chased by the leopard and it found a hiding spot in a residential toilet. However, the leopard still managed to follow it inside it. When the lady of the house opened the bathroom in the morning, she immediately boltd it from outside and aletred the police.

Taking to a Twitter thread, Prajwal explained the entire episode from the scratch. A picture shared by him shows the dog sitting near the bathroom door, while the leopard is sitting at a distance beside the Indian toilet commode. The picture has been reportedly from above after removing the asbestos of the bathroom.

Despite efforts to catch the leopard, it managed to escape around 2 pm and the dog was rescued alive. Locals have identified the dog as Bollu. However, many even wondered why the leopard did not attack the dog.

Raghavendra, forest officer in Subramanya, said that leopards 'prefer to attack in stealth but here, it may have been wary of the dog defending itself and the lack of a clear escape route', as reported by Prajwal.

This photo was taken from outside through a gap in the window. It is a leopard and a dog stuck together since this morning inside the toilet of a house in Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada district. I am told the leopard escaped at 2 pm and the dog is alive! pic.twitter.com/hgjJhaXW03 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

The incident was also shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, who took a rather quirky approach towards the incident.

"Every dog has a day. Imagine this dog got stuck in a toilet with a leopard for hours. And got out alive. It happens only in India," he wrote.

Every dog has a day. Imagine this dog got stuck in a toilet with a leopard for hours. And got out alive. It happens only in India. Via @prajwalmanipal pic.twitter.com/uWf1iIrlGZ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 3, 2021

The incident has attracted mixed reactions from netizens, with people showing various concerns, but few didn't miss the opportunity to crack some funny jokes. While few highlighted how this should make us think about encroaching the lands of the wild, others were more curious to know how did the dog make it alive!

It’s also sad and scary. We are encroaching everywhere. Neither leopard’s faults nor dog’s. — Biplab Debbarma, CFA (@Biplab_Debbarma) February 3, 2021

Leopard was not hungry — Akhila Raghupathi (@akhila_surendra) February 3, 2021

The leopard should be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize this year.. contrary to his instincts, he behaved as such.. — R K Rout (@RAMAKRUSHNAROU2) February 3, 2021

Magical Mother Nature ♥️😂 — R O H A N || Taxpayers is the Anndata 🇮🇳🕉️❾¾ (@rohangupta1596) February 3, 2021

We have encroached on the Leopard territory in the first place. — harish🇮🇳 (@harish85228184) February 3, 2021

Leopard:- I love hot dog but not today — Thouseef (@Thouseef2411) February 3, 2021

Incidents of wild animals entering human residences have been in rise lately. In another recent story from Bengaluru, an elusive leopard that had been visiting a residential complex for over a week was finally captured by forest officials on Sunday.

A range forest officer from KR Puram division (Bengaluru Urban) was put charge of the operation of rescuing the leopard after the forest department saw CCTV footage which showed the big cat visiting the apartments from the nearby Banerghatta forest.