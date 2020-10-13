Brave Little Dog Chases Away Black Bear Out of its Owner's Yard in Canada, Video Goes Viral

The phrase ‘man’s best friend’ is commonly used to describe dogs and refers to their long and close history with us. Much like their loyalty and companionship that is unparalleled, so is their zeal to guard and protect their human keepers’ homes. Irrespective of their size, some pooches really have no fear and if necessary are ready to face adversaries much bigger in size.

In one such incident, Jersey, a fearless Jack Russell Terrier chased down a black bear out of its family’s yard in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia as it didn’t like the bear’s casual stroll into its household territory. The terrier’s chase was so provocative that it made the bear stumble on its way back into the woods.

Watch the video here:

"It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog!"A B.C. Jack Russell terrier named Jersey showed no fear when he chased the bear away from his family's backyard. He even sent it stumbling to the ground.FULL STORY: https://t.co/WcQYf5rSMm pic.twitter.com/8QT68sJD8X — Global BC (@GlobalBC) October 9, 2020

In the video posted by owner David Jonsson on October 12, the bear, even though it had a size advantage, was startled and could be seen clinging to a tree in the yard as the little dog kept barking at him. Jersey stood his ground and furiously began to bark at the bear, who was gingerly trying to climb down with the dog stationed at the foot of the tree.

The terrier sent the bear back up the tree when he again lunged at the wild creature with incessant growls. The family too joined in Jersey’s cause by banging pots and pans to try and deter the trespassing bear.

In the video, one could hear the kids cheering their pet as by now it had the upper hand in terrorising the bear. The brave little dog stayed hot on the bear’s heel lunging towards it and making it stumble past the garden and straight back into the woods. The children squealed with laughter and excitement watching the bear slip in its attempt to flee, as their dog saved the day.