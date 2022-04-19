Brave Man Rescues Wolf from Trap with the Help of a Stick | WATCH

An unusual rescue video has featured on the internet and it is now going viral. The video shows a fearless man trying to set a wolf free after he found a trap stuck on its foot. In the video, the man can be seen pinning the wolf down using a stick. Simultaneously, he is trying to get rid of the trap by flipping it using its shoe. He uses his hand to remove the trap at the end and both of them then can be seen running in the opposite directions. “God bless him!” read the caption of the video.

“Traps aren’t as deadly as you think. They are meant to hold the animal not bleed them out. That wolfs a survivor. I don’t condone trapping but educate yourself before you try to educate others lol,” wrote a person in the comment section. Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 758K views. In the comment section, netizens can be seen praising the man for his act of bravery. One person wrote, “They both knew what he was doing – what an amazing act of bravery and kindness so glad he was able to run away He positioned himself perfectly to hold him at bay; so he could help….and the Wolf knew it. So awesome.” Another person wrote, “Thanks for showing this. First knowing it wasn’t this cowboys first rodeo. Second knowing there are ways out of the trap. Leg traps and snares should be outlawed.”

