Brave Mom Rescues Son from Crocodile's Jaws by Sticking Her Finger up its Nose

A crocodile is one of the most dangerous beings on the planet. If it manages to grab onto a prey, chances of survival become very low. But in an unusual fight between a mom and crocodile, the former emerged victoriously.

Maurina Musisinyana saved her three-year-old son from the grasp of a massive crocodile in Zimbabwe with an age-old technique –blocking the ferocious reptile’s nose.

According to a report published in the Mirror, the incident happened when Maurina had left her two children to play under an umbrella on the bank of the Runde River in Zimbabwe.

While she was fishing along with her sister in the crocodile-infested river, she heard a scream, noticed the umbrella floating in the water and her son Gideon being dragged by a crocodile.

Maurina jumped on the reptile and stuck her fingers up its nose to force it to release its grip on the toddler.

The beast finally let go of Gideon but it bit Maurina's hand in the process.

“I pressed its nose hard, a tip I learnt from the elders long back,” said Maurina, a resident of Chiredzi.

She added that a crocodile loses its strength if one suffocates it from its nose and that is what she had put to use.

“I used my other arm to free my baby’s head from its jaws,” said MAurina.

After treatment at a hospital, Gideon has recovered from the facial injuries and heavy bleeding that he had received.