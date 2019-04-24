Take the pledge to vote

Brave Mom Saves 18-Month-Old Son by Fighting Leopard off with Bare Hands in Pune

The woman was asleep outside her hut when she was woken up by a growling sound, only to find a leopard having caught hold of her baby boy.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
While most people would be terrified at the mere sight of a leopard, a brave woman in Maharashtra took on the big cat with bare hands to protect her baby.

The woman was asleep outside her hut when she was woken up by a growling sound, only to find a leopard having caught hold of her 18-month-old son.

The predator fled the spot as the woman raised an alarm and started hitting it with her bare hands.
Vishal Adhagale, round forest officer told the Times of India, that the incident occurred around 1:30 am when Dnyaneshwar Mali was sleeping with his parents, Dilip and Deepali, outside their hut at Dholvad village near Ottur in Junnar, around 90 km from Pune city.

“Dilip and Deepali are involved in cutting sugar cane. Like many such labourers in the area, they were also sleeping outside their house. Deepali, aged around 20, woke up on hearing the leopard’s growl. But by that time, the animal had caught hold of Dnyaneshwar’s head,” Adhagale said.

The toddler was admitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation- run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for injury marks in neck and eyes and is expected to be discharged from the hospital next week.

Meanwhile, the villagers have demanded that the forest department set up a cage in the area to trap the leopard. “The forest department has been urging the villagers not to sleep in the open and also to keep their domestic animals indoors to avert any leopard attack,” Adhagale said.


