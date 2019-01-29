LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Stray Dog Saves Bhopal Woman From Being Molested by Man, Gets Stabbed

Sheru, a stray dog familiar to the woman and regularly fed by her, was present in the room where the woman had been resting and immediately launched himself on her attacker.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
Image for representation.
A woman is Bhopal was repaid for her kindness when a stray dog she feeds came to her rescue when the woman was molested by a man who broke into her house.

The woman, a 29-year-old resident of Chhola area in Bhopal, was allegedly attacked by one of her neighbours, named Sunil, whom she says forced his way into her home, while in a drunken state, and attempted to sexually assault her. As she was resisting him, Sunil allegedly started hurling abuses at her, only to be attacked by the dog.

Sheru, a stray dog familiar to the woman and regularly fed by her, was present in the room where the woman had been resting and immediately launched himself on her attacker.

While he was scared away by the valiant canine's canines and snarls, Sunil allegedly slashed at Sheru with a knife as he turned to flee, injuring the dog on his forelimb in the process.

According to media reports, the SHO of Chhola Radheyshyam Raigar said that the woman registered a complaint following the attack and that the victim alleged that Sunil is an unemployed ne'er-do-well who lives in the same residential colony as her and her husband.

Sunil is still absconding and a hunt for him is underway. Meanwhile, police officers took Sheru for a medical examination and treatment and presumably gave him a doggie treat; he had been a very good boy.

