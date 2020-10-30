'Bravery and Grace': Hillary Clinton Hails Chrissy Teigen for Starting 'Hard Conversation' on Baby Loss

American politician of the Democratic Party Hillary Clinton has thanked supermodel Chrissy Teigen for speaking publicly about baby loss. Earlier this month, Teigen had revealed the tragic news of her baby boy's death on social media.

She had revealed that doctors "were never able to stop the bleeding" despite "bags and bags of blood transfusions". Teigen was hospitalised after enduring a month of bleeding due to having a weak placenta. In a statement, the model wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.

Earlier this week, Teigen wrote an emotional essay on the tragic loss of her baby Jack.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote. This was her third baby with husband John Legend.

On Wednesday, Clinton shared Teigen’s essay on Twitter and thanked her for bringing up the conversation. "Thank you, @chrissyteigen , for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours," she wrote.

Teigen had campaigned for Clinton during the 2016 US election when she was running for the presidential post as a Democratic candidate.

For a few weeks after the loss of her baby, Chrissy had gone silent on social media. But now, she has opened up about her experience in a letter she has published on Medium. She begins the post by thanking everyone who supported her during the difficult time. "For weeks, our floors have been covered in flowers of kindness. Notes have flooded in and have each been read with our own teary eyes. Social media messages from strangers have consumed my days, most starting with, “you probably won’t read this, but…”. I can assure you, I did," she wrote.

She also opens up about partial placenta abruption which would ultimately lead to John's demise. “After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either,” she wrote.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," her statement read. "To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she Teigen had written on Instagram earlier.