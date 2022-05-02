Brazil Gets New 141-foot Christ Statue Taller Than Rio De Janeiro's 'Redeemer'

Brazil’s Encantado saw the completion of the world’s third tallest Jesus statue beating Rio De Janeiro’s famous Christ The Redeemer statue by 5 meters. While Christ the Redeemer is 38 meters tall, the new statue named “Christ The Protector” is 43 meters high. The statue’s construction was completed on April 22 last month, reported Newsweek.

The massive 43-meter-high statue comes third after Jesus Buntu Burake Statue, Indonesia (52.55 meters) and Christ the King, Poland (52.5 Meters). The idea of Christ the Protector came from local mayor Adroaldo Conzatti who passed away due to Covid-19 in March 2021. The artist responsible for the sculpture is Markus Moura who belongs to Ceara state in Brazil. Funded majorly by local businesses, the statue’s construction began in 2019. According to the Newsweek report, on completion of the statue, Markus talked to the local media and said, “I got very emotional. It’s a feeling I can’t quite explain.”

While the statue is complete, the complex around still needs work to be done due to which the statue will be inaugurated later this year. The statue also has a heart shaped balcony situated at the chest (40 meters from the ground) that visitors can access through an elevator. This will give them a chance to experience the breathtaking view of the countryside.

The site has already been visited by more than 50,000 people including tourists from 21 countries.

The idea is to build a whole tourist complex including shops, restaurants, viewpoints and an area at the heart of the complex to welcome visitors. The Deputy President of the Friends Of Christ Association, Robinson Gonzatti said that they did the work of Christ based on 3 words : faith, devotion and gratitude.

The monument can be visited on the weekend (Saturdays and Sundays) and holidays.

