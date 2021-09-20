Brazil Groom's Video Dancing to Justin Timberlake's ‘Can't Stop The Feeling’ Goes Viral

We can all agree that weddings are incomplete without dance performances. In recent years, the trend of grooms and brides entering the wedding site with spectacular dance routines has become popular. In one such video, a Brazilian groom stole the show during a wedding ceremony by arriving in a unique manner that wowed the audience. The video went viral on social media and is attracting responses from netizens.

Gustavo Durso Aleixo, a professional dancer and choreographer, originally published the video on Instagram in August, but it quickly went viral after Good News Correspondent reposted it on Twitter. Good News Correspondent captioned the video, “GROOM’S GOT MOVES!!!" This groom and members of his wedding party make a grand entry to the wedding ceremony in Brazil… Check it out, Justin Timberlake!”

GROOM'S GOT MOVES!!!This groom & members of the wedding party in Brazil make quite an entrance to the wedding service…Justin Timberlake check this out!🎵🕺🏽🔥(🎥:gustavodurso) pic.twitter.com/QigYCnsjVD — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 19, 2021

The video has received thousands of views. People have also left several comments on the post.

Gustavo, the dancer and groom, can be seen in the video dressed in a white tuxedo and grooving to Justin Timberlake’s song Can’t Stop The Feeling. During the groom’s arrival, he was originally joined by two men who, unexpectedly, burst into dancing movements with him.

As he approached the altar, a new group of guests started off from where the previous two guys had stopped and backed up the groom’s dancing moves. This dancing proceeded with random male and female visitors in a coordinated manner till he finished at the altar’s point.

Posting a Gif, one Twitter user wrote, “I think the bride is in for fun life”.

I think the bride is in for a fun life! pic.twitter.com/QuVfz4Nb43— Nena | نينا | 妮娜 | नीना | ננה (@Det_Nen) September 19, 2021

Can't help but keep watching this video again and again as the song's is a very catchy number— Sailesh Bathija (@SaileshBathija) September 20, 2021

Awesome and what I also Love is that everyone was wearing masks! Except the groom, but he was getting married so who cares!— LM1177 (@LM1177) September 19, 2021

If I ever get married I will be doing this thank you very much! 💃🏻🕺🏻— Erika Longo (@ErikaLongo7) September 19, 2021

One user stated that he believes the groom along with the guest are members of a professional dancing troupe, and he is certainly not completely mistaken.

We’ve seen great videos involving brides too, in addition to grooms making their bride giggle. The clips range from the bride fooling the husband into eating Golgappas to the newlyweds performing pushups. Likewise, there is a fresh addition to that list. It’s a video of a bride swaying to the music while eating a piece of cake. The woman in the video stops for a bit before selecting the chocolate cake and returns to her dancing.

Awesome! Ok, tell me the groom and all his buds do not belong to a dance troupe. — Queenie (@LookForward777) September 19, 2021

What is your reaction to this?

