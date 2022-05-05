Brazil Man Gives New Meaning to Loyalty, Works for Same Company for 84 Years

Doing what you love is great but can you work and do the same job for 85 years? Because that’s what it would take to break the Guinness World Record for the longest career in the same company. At a time when people often get bored with their jobs too quickly, 100-year-old Walter Orthmann from Brazil has set a new world record by serving 84 years and 9 months in the same company, breaking his own previous record of 81 years and 85 days. Walter’s story may sound odd but is an equally fascinating tale of dedication and love for a job, and of course the company!

Walter began his career as a shipping assistant at a textile company in Brazil’s Santa Catarina, called Industrias Renaux S.A (now known as RenauxView) on January 17, 1938. His passion and dedication for the work soon earned Walter a promotion and he moved to a position in sales where he subsequently went on to become a manager.

The new position also brought him newer opportunities to travel around the country while engaging with people from different places and cultures.

In his 84-year long career, Walter saw many things change, even the name of his company, and says only change and adapting to new things can get you going.

He asked youngsters to do what they love and said that the best professional advice he can give is to try to work for a good company and in an area where they feel motivated.

“You have to like to work. I started to work with that willingness and fighting spirit. You can’t just do any job to say that you are working. That doesn’t work. You’re not going to be able to stand it,” Walter was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Walter added that the focus should be on making today better while not thinking much about what may happen tomorrow.

The world record holder turned 100 on April 19 and celebrated the day with his co-workers, friends and family.

Even with 100 years behind him, Walter is still in good health with excellent mental clarity and memory. To keep himself fit, he stretches daily and controls his diet, avoiding salt and sugar.

