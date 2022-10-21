Brazil Man Sets Guinness World Record For 'Farthest Eyeball Pop Ever'

A man from Brazil, Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita, has been making headlines for his exceptional skills. He managed to register his name in the book of Guinness World Records 2023 by popping out his eyes. Yes, you read that right! The man can protrude his eyeballs to 18.2 mm beyond his eye sockets. His record for the “farthest eyeball pop (male)” was verified on January 10, 2022, in Brazil’s Sao Paulo after an optometrist measured his eye protrusion using a device called proptometer.

Sidney, also known as Tia Chico, discovered his talent when he was nine. This happened while he was making silly faces before the mirror. Post this, he showcased his globe luxation abilities (the medical term for eyeball protruding) to his friends and family, and they were intrigued by his skill. Initially, his parents were concerned, they thought it to be a symptom of a disease. Fortunately, after getting it checked, it turned out to be nothing but a skill.

During an interaction with Guinness World Records, Sidney said, “My skill is definitely a gift. It came from my father, my mother and the creator, too.” He also revealed that he can pop his eyes out for about 20-30 seconds, although, he loses his sight for a few seconds after that.

While expressing how he felt about making it to the Guinness World Records, he said, “A dream come true means opening doors for my work to be even more recognized, and I hope to make the most of this great opportunity as part of the Guinness World Records family.”

While explaining how he feels when he performs the trick, he said that it doesn’t hurt. But he feels a burning sensation, which happens when oxygen starts to dry out his eyes. Which is why he does not expose his eyes for very long. Sydney takes care of his eyes by using eye drops to lubricate them.

On the professional front, Sydney works full-time at an electronic company in its sales department. Besides protruding eyes, he possesses other skills too. He is also a drummer and a DJ. Moreover, he frequently cosplays as Uncle Fester from the Addams Family.

