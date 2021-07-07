Brazil Man Undergoes Surgery And Mutilations To Look Like 'Human Devil'

A man in Brazil, who calls himself a Satan worshipper, has undergone drastic surgical modifications to resemble a ‘demon’. Michel Faro do Prado of Brazil, has chopped off his nose and undergone various other bodily changes to achieve the ‘human Satan’ look, as reported by Brazilian media outlet Jam Press.

Michel, 44, has been pushing his physical limits for the last twenty-five years and is popularly known as the ‘human devil’ among people. His Instagram account has 59 thousand followers. In the latest photo shared on social media, he is seen with elephant-like tusks in his mouth and a few fingers are missing from his hands. Previously, he had gotten his nose chopped off and implanted multiple devil horns on his head, thus causing his pictures to go viral.

Prado is the third person in the world to have his nose removed to look unique, after Henry Damon of Venezuela and Eric Hincapie from Colombia. Prado, a tattoo artist by profession, says he underwent extreme physical pain and risked health hazards to achieve this look. He is also into blackwork and brutal tattooing.

His new transformation has earned him a variety of reactions on Instagram. While some people have quizzed him on whether he missed having a normal life, others have complimented his new look and said that now he looked “more beautiful than before”.

His wife, however, is pretty chill about her husband’s kinks. In fact, according to reports, she is the one who apparently came up with the body transformation ideas and helped her husband go through them. According to her, Michel’s mutilated body parts make him more appealing to her.

