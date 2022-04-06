Brazil Model with 9 Wives Faces Divorce from One of Them, Wants to Marry More

A Brazilian model, who is facing divorce from one of his nine wives, claimed that she “misses monogamy" and wants him all to herself. Arthur O Urso, who was married to fellow swinger Luana Kazaki, made waves in the marital circles after he collectively married nine women in a bid to “celebrate free love" and “protest against monogamy." However, the model is now facing divorce proceedings from one of his wives, Agatha, who doesn't think the idea of polygamy is appealing anymore. “She wanted to have me all to herself,” Arthur told Jam Press, further stating that he is sad by the separation and even more surprised by the excuse, reported The Mirror. “She said she was missing a monogamous relationship,” he added.

Urso said that his other wives believe that Agatha’s attitude was wrong and that she accepted the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings. The model expressed that even though he has lost a wife, he is not going to replace her at the moment. However, Urso shared that he will be marrying two more women to complete his dream of having 10 wives, reported The Mirror.

This is not it, Urso, who currently has only one daughter with his first wife, Luana Kazaki, wants to have a child with each one of his wives. “The love I feel for each of them is the same," he said and therefore he thinks it would be unfair to only have children with one or two of them, stated the publication.

This is not the first time a polyamorous tale has got the internet talking. Previously, a similar incident unfolded in Africa, when a Congolese man married triplets, all on the same day, after they all proposed to him simultaneously. The man stated that he couldn’t say no to one of them, hence married all three.

