Brazil President Bolsonaro Called Greta Thunberg a 'Brat,' and She Made It Her Twitter Bio

Greta Thunberg is back to trolling world leaders.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro called Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg a "brat" on Sunday after the activist condemned the weekend killing of two indigenous people in the Amazon rain-forest.

The Guajajara tribal members were shot dead in the northeastern state of Maranhao on Saturday, taking to three the number of indigenous people killed in the area in recent weeks. Police are investigating the killings.

Indigenous people are literally being murdered for trying to protect the forrest from illegal deforestation. Over and over again. It is shameful that the world remains silent about this. https://t.co/u1eLE8t0K4 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 8, 2019

Addressing reporters outside his resident, Bolsonaro dismissed Thunberg as a "brat." “It’s amazing how much space the press gives this kind of pirralha,” had said, using a Portuguese word that loosely translates as “brat” or “pest”. Bolsonaro had initially failed to remember Thunberg​’s name, labelling her simply “that girl."

Soon after, Thunberg's Twitter bio changed to read 'Pirralha,' the Portuguese word for 'brat.'

Alexandria Villaseñor, a 14-year-old climate activist who also signed the UN petition with Greta also changed her bio to include the word.

everyone google definition of pirralha in 3..2..1..😂👏👏 https://t.co/lHpzg9g7wl — Alexandria Villaseñor...is at #COP25 (@AlexandriaV2005) December 10, 2019

Greta Thunberg, a Pirralha, MAKING THE DEBOCHE GREAT AGAIN!Suck this Seu Jair. pic.twitter.com/bJuP4SWxM8 — (@_o_demo_) December 10, 2019

BOLSONARO CALLED GRETA “PIRRALHA” (WHICH MEANS BRAT) AND NOW THAT’S HER NEW BIO LMAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/51dXTef122 — mia 💫 (@twinpeakiszka) December 10, 2019

This is not the first time that she's done this though.

She'd earlier changed her bio to say she was a 'A very happy young girl...' after US President Donald Trump had put out a tweet mocking her. She had also changed her bio to "A kind but poorly informed teenager," after Putin had criticized her speech.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.