Brazil President Bolsonaro Called Greta Thunberg a 'Brat,' and She Made It Her Twitter Bio
Thunberg's Twitter bio changed to read 'Pirralha,' the Portuguese word for 'brat.'
Greta Thunberg/Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro.
Greta Thunberg is back to trolling world leaders.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro called Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg a "brat" on Sunday after the activist condemned the weekend killing of two indigenous people in the Amazon rain-forest.
The Guajajara tribal members were shot dead in the northeastern state of Maranhao on Saturday, taking to three the number of indigenous people killed in the area in recent weeks. Police are investigating the killings.
Indigenous people are literally being murdered for trying to protect the forrest from illegal deforestation. Over and over again. It is shameful that the world remains silent about this. https://t.co/u1eLE8t0K4— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 8, 2019
Addressing reporters outside his resident, Bolsonaro dismissed Thunberg as a "brat." “It’s amazing how much space the press gives this kind of pirralha,” had said, using a Portuguese word that loosely translates as “brat” or “pest”. Bolsonaro had initially failed to remember Thunberg’s name, labelling her simply “that girl."
Soon after, Thunberg's Twitter bio changed to read 'Pirralha,' the Portuguese word for 'brat.'
Alexandria Villaseñor, a 14-year-old climate activist who also signed the UN petition with Greta also changed her bio to include the word.
LMAO @GretaThunberg does it again 😂 pic.twitter.com/rRAbDoyRMy— Andreas Magnusson 🌍 (@AMagnussonn_) December 10, 2019
everyone google definition of pirralha in 3..2..1..😂👏👏 https://t.co/lHpzg9g7wl— Alexandria Villaseñor...is at #COP25 (@AlexandriaV2005) December 10, 2019
@GretaThunberg you nailed it!#pirralha pic.twitter.com/YMAIjMLDKV— Carlos Machado (@machadojjoe) December 10, 2019
Greta Thunberg, a Pirralha, MAKING THE DEBOCHE GREAT AGAIN!Suck this Seu Jair. pic.twitter.com/bJuP4SWxM8— (@_o_demo_) December 10, 2019
BOLSONARO CALLED GRETA “PIRRALHA” (WHICH MEANS BRAT) AND NOW THAT’S HER NEW BIO LMAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/51dXTef122— mia 💫 (@twinpeakiszka) December 10, 2019
This is not the first time that she's done this though.
She'd earlier changed her bio to say she was a 'A very happy young girl...' after US President Donald Trump had put out a tweet mocking her. She had also changed her bio to "A kind but poorly informed teenager," after Putin had criticized her speech.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha's Accounts are the Most Tweeted About in 2019
- Nusrat Jahan Wins Hearts After Posting a Photo with Toddler Selling Balloons
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- Sara Ali Khan Almost Trips Dancing to Dheeme Dheeme, Kartik Aaryan Comes to Rescue
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles