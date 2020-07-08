BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Brazil President Removes Mask After Testing Covid-19 Positive, Twitter Asks, ‘Is This a Joke?’

Images tweeted by Twitter user @ConstanceMlrt.

Images tweeted by Twitter user @ConstanceMlrt.

Bolsonaro, who had earlier been criticised for downplaying the virus by calling it a 'little flu', told journalists in person that he had indeed contracted the infection and backed a few steps before removing his mask and saying, 'Just look at my face: I’m fine'.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 8, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Share this:

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus but said he was feeling "perfectly well" and had only mild symptoms.

Bolsonaro, who had earlier been criticised for downplaying the virus by calling it a "little flu", told journalists in person that he had indeed contracted the infection and backed a few steps before removing his mask and saying, "Just look at my face: I’m fine".

At a time when wearing a face mask and washing hands are a handful of preventive measures to break the chain of the deadly virus, Twitterati showed concerns at the apparent recklessness of the Brazillian President.

In the interview broadcast on state-run TV Brasil, Bolsonaro said he began feeling ill on Sunday and has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug with unproven effectiveness against COVID-19.

Brazil has the world's second-largest outbreak behind the United States. Latin America's largest country has more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 65,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly defied local guidelines to wear a mask in public even after a judge ordered him to do so in late June. Bolsonaro has also railed against social distancing rules supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Next Story
Loading