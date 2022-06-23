Brazil Woman Who 'Married' Rag Doll Now Has a Baby With Her 'Soulmate'

While it is often said that love is blind, a woman in Brazil has given a whole new meaning to the saying. The lady fell in love with a homemade rag doll, married it, and now even shares a baby with it, reported The Mirror. For 37-year-old Meirivone Rocha Moraes, she instantly fell in love with the doll, Marcelo, when her mother first introduced it to her. She made the doll as Moraes did not have a dance partner and would often complain about it. “It was because I didn’t have a forró dancer. I would go to these dances but wouldn’t always find a partner,” said Moraes.

But, once Marcelo came into Moraes’ life, he became a lot more than just a dance partner to her. Moraes soon struck a chord with the doll and decided to tie the knot. Now, she insists that her married life with Marcelo is wonderful and that he is the man she’s always wanted.

Moraes. who is head-over-heels in love with her hubby, said he doesn’t argue or fight but always understands her. “Marcelo is a great and faithful husband. He is such a man and all women envy him,” she added.

The pair got married in a ceremony that was attended by around 250 guests. Recalling the day, Moraes said, “From the moment I walked down the aisle to the end, it was just beautiful. Then went to the wedding night with my husband Marcelo and we enjoyed our wedding night a lot.”

Although Moraes may have found her prince charming in the doll, she admitted that her beau is quite lazy and doesn’t like to work. Even after their wedding, Moraes, being the sole breadwinner of the family, had to pay bills.

Now, Moraes and Marcelo have added a new member to their family. The pair enjoyed a love-filled honeymoon in Rio de Janerio, Brazil after which they welcomed a baby doll on May 21. Moraes even shared the birth of the doll with around 200 people via live stream.

However, she said she gets “really upset” when people call her life with her husband and her baby “fake.”

“It makes me so angry. I am a woman of character. My father, and my mother taught me to be honest, to be a good person, and not want to take advantage of anything,” she said, reported the Mirror.

