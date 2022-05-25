Brazilian Boy Left 'Trembling Like Jelly' after Spotting Growling Jaguar in School Toilet

A boy in Brazil’s Nova Lima was left petrified after finding an uninvited guest in his school’s toilet. No, it wasn’t a mere rodent who made its way to the toilet through the drainpipe, but a jaguar had sought shelter inside the cubicle, reported New York Post. A 9-year-old boy named David Miguel felt the urge to use the loo during a soccer game at his school. As one would expect, David went to the toilet to relieve himself. But he did not know what was waiting for him inside one of the cubicles.

The moment David entered the toilet, he came to face to face with a ferocious jaguar that growled at him. According to local media, David was left frozen after spotting the wild cat. “I was trembling like jelly. It went ‘grrr’ and my heart almost stopped,” the boy told media.

Frightened to the core, David rushed to his father, Rodrigo Almeida, and narrated what he saw. According to 34-year-old Almeida, he thought David must have seen some ocelot, wild dog or some other animal. However, once Almeida spotted the big wild cat, he too was terrified and soon took to his heels.

The sighting was reported to the local authorities who arrived at the school and rescued the wild cat. The animal was identified as a young female jaguar by the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA). She was safely tranquilized by the authorities and then released into the wild.

According to Veterinarian Marcos Mourao, who was part of the rescue, the surge in human-animal encounters is due to increasing deforestation that shrinks the natural habitat. He added that wildfires are also to be blamed for the rise in animals approaching urban settlements. The vet explained that these animals often cross into towns and cities to escape forest fires and are spotted lurking in human colonies.

