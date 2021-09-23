Brazilian Cancer Survivor Dies in Beer Keg Explosion at his Birthday Party

A 43-year-old Brazilian man died last week at his birthday party when he was trying to fix a beer keg. Unfortunately, while the man was trying to fix it, it exploded.

According to reports, the incident took place on September 17 at Campo Bom in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Gilson do Nascimento had rented a booze barrel for the party but the beer wouldn’t come out properly. Hence, the man decided to repair it at home.

Nascimento’s niece, who was present there, said there was some problem with the barrel, which would only release foam. He called the rental company, and they gave him instructions to fix it until they arrive. Meanwhile, when the device blew up, the metal shards hit Nascimento in the head.

The victim’s wife, sister, and 15-year-old son were very shaken by the accident. Six years from the date of this accident, Nascimento was fighting cancer and had also spent two months in the ICU.

Police spokesperson Clovis Nei da Silva said that they are investigating the case, and for that, they are interviewing witnesses present at the scene. He also mentioned that officials are also looking into the brewery and delivery company to see if there was any technical mistake in the barrel they delivered.

The firm Chopp Express’s lawyer, Jose Adelmo de Oliveira, contrary to Nascimento’s niece’s statement said that the customer was told not to touch the barrel as a technician from the company was on his way to fix it.

On September 18, a postmortem examination was carried out and Nascimento was buried the same day at the Jardim da Memória Cemetery in Novo Hamburgo, Brazil. Speaking to local media, Nascimento’s godmother Angela Maria de Oliveira said: “He was a warrior, a wonderful family man. He will be sorely missed in our lives, it was a full house with him, always a full house.”

