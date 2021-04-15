Brazilian Doctor Suspended for Dancing with Bags of Human Flesh in Viral TikTok Video

In a bizarre incident, a Brazilian plastic surgeon has received a lot of criticism after she performed a dance move on the Chinese video-sharing app, Tiktok, holding bags of human flesh as well as liposuctioned fat.

The doctor by the name, Caren Trisoglio Garcia has a significant fan following of 6,45,000 on Tiktok. The concerned authorities suspended the license of the medical professional after the video went viral. The officials of the Medical Board in Sao Paulo city took the action for sharing videos with patient’s skin.

The suspension will last for six months suspension and the board of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP), termed the videos as highly “unethical".

Garcia’s TikTok account comes with the name, ‘minhacirurgiaoficial’, which had a video of her dancing insensitively in her scrubs while holding bags full of human flesh and fat. which she removed from her patients while performing liposuction.

The surgeon from the South American country also gave captions to the bags of human fats like, “this bag has underarm fat" and “this bag contains breast".

In another bizarre video, the lady surgeon is seen smiling while waving a large chunk of human skin and demonstrating it like a trophy.

Cirurgiã é suspensa após compartilhar vídeos com pele de pacientesCaren Trisoglio Garcia expôs material em redes sociais. Conselho Regional de Medicina do Estado de São Paulo suspendeu o registro dela. Leia: https://t.co/83Ey276Jim pic.twitter.com/ARtI70RYLe — Metrópoles (de 🏠) (@Metropoles) April 10, 2021

Owing to the suspension of her license and open-ended investigations, the surgeon is restricted from seeing patients or performing any surgery. Authorities can also terminate her license in case the charges of medical misconduct against her are proven, reports New York Post.

China originated application too came into action and removed her skin waving clips as it violates the company’s community guidelines of showcasing mutilated or dismembered human parts.

Meanwhile, the country of Brazil has been hit hard by the second wave of Coronavirus with the city of Rio de Janeiro witnessing more deaths than births for the last six months. The city is the second-most populous metropolis in the country and logged in 36,437 deaths owing to the virus.

