buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Brazilian Doctor Suspended for Dancing with Bags of Human Flesh in Viral TikTok Video
1-MIN READ

Brazilian Doctor Suspended for Dancing with Bags of Human Flesh in Viral TikTok Video

Video grab of Brazilian doctor dancing with human skin and flesh. (Credit: TikTok)

Video grab of Brazilian doctor dancing with human skin and flesh. (Credit: TikTok)

A medical professional from Brazil got her licence suspended after a video of her dancing with bags of human flesh went viral on TikTok.

In a bizarre incident, a Brazilian plastic surgeon has received a lot of criticism after she performed a dance move on the Chinese video-sharing app, Tiktok, holding bags of human flesh as well as liposuctioned fat.

The doctor by the name, Caren Trisoglio Garcia has a significant fan following of 6,45,000 on Tiktok. The concerned authorities suspended the license of the medical professional after the video went viral. The officials of the Medical Board in Sao Paulo city took the action for sharing videos with patient’s skin.

The suspension will last for six months suspension and the board of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP), termed the videos as highly “unethical".

Garcia’s TikTok account comes with the name, ‘minhacirurgiaoficial’, which had a video of her dancing insensitively in her scrubs while holding bags full of human flesh and fat. which she removed from her patients while performing liposuction.

RELATED NEWS

The surgeon from the South American country also gave captions to the bags of human fats like, “this bag has underarm fat" and “this bag contains breast".

In another bizarre video, the lady surgeon is seen smiling while waving a large chunk of human skin and demonstrating it like a trophy.

Owing to the suspension of her license and open-ended investigations, the surgeon is restricted from seeing patients or performing any surgery. Authorities can also terminate her license in case the charges of medical misconduct against her are proven, reports New York Post.

China originated application too came into action and removed her skin waving clips as it violates the company’s community guidelines of showcasing mutilated or dismembered human parts.

Meanwhile, the country of Brazil has been hit hard by the second wave of Coronavirus with the city of Rio de Janeiro witnessing more deaths than births for the last six months. The city is the second-most populous metropolis in the country and logged in 36,437 deaths owing to the virus.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 15, 2021, 14:11 IST