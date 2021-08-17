Brazilian Dog Owner Wrestles Gigantic Anaconda For His Pet Dog

Dogs are humans’ best friends. The stories of the way they bond with humans have been shown in the movies as well. And an example of such a great friendship was recently seen in Brazil, where a man wrestled with a huge anaconda to free his pet dog from its deadly clutches. After a heroic effort, the man managed to save his pet dog from the giant reptile.

Anaconda is one of the largest snake species which can grow to an average of 15 feet in length. Brazilian man Carlinhos Brasil’s pooch named ‘Lion’ was attacked by an anaconda when the dog was drinking water from a puddle.

The video of the incident, which took place near the Brazilian state of Sao Paolo, shows that Carlinhos hit the snake on the head to ensure he released his dog from its clutches. After several minutes of incredible effort, anaconda had to leave the dog.

Even though he rescued his pet, the battle continued as the dog was left unconscious after being strangled by the reptile. Carlinhos gave him a cardiac massage for 40 minutes until he came back around eventually.

Recalling the incident, Carlinhos said anaconda grabbed his dog in the Nova Alianca neighbourhood when he went to drink water at a shallow pool there. “I thought I’d lost my dog, but thank God he’s here,” he added.

Carlinhos informed that his pet dog had a few wounds on his neck, ear and muzzle after the attack on July 31. He took his dog to a veterinarian, who checked the pooch and found him to be in good health. The pet dog is again playing with his owner and also going with him on evening walks.

The anaconda that attacked the dog was said to be 4.6 meters (15.1 ft) long.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here