2-min read

Brazilian Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Popping a Giant Inflatable Ball Has Turned into Relatable Life Memes

'Balloon is my self-esteem and Alisson is my mom.'

Anurag Verma | News18@kitAnurag

Updated:June 18, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
Image credits: @Brazilstat
The FIFA World Cup has been paisa vasool already.

On Sunday, Mexicans jumping in jubilation shook the ground hard enough to set off earthquake detectors and throngs danced in the streets after their team scored a surprise victory over World Cup defending champion Germany.

Not too far away from the limelight was the thrilling group stage match between Brazil and Switzerland.

Switzerland fought back and showed great determination to keep Brazil out and clinch a crucial draw in Rostov. With Neymar's below par all game, and Brazil losing their way in the second half, Swiss team emerged from halftime with a great heart to clinch a favourable result.

While Federer approved the determination showed by his team, it was Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker aka Alisson who stole the show when a giant red inflatable ball found its way to the pitch.


What did he do next? Ruthlessly pop it. The oddly satisfying video of Alisson stomping on the ball towards the end of the game was the wholesome content Internet was waiting for and the good people of Twitter decided to turn the ball pop into relatable life memes.





According to Dream Team, the inflatable ball was actually a tactic to test if Alisson would make the same mistake Reina did back in 2009. Alisson, however, passed with flying colours. Instead of doing a Reina and trying to save the balloon instead of the football, Alisson walked forward and calmly popped the beach ball.

























You can catch the match highlights here.

