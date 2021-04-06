Brazilian Law Students Fatally Shoots Himself While Playing Russian Roulette with Friend

A 20-year-old Brazilian law student shot himself while playing Russian roulette with a friend during a house party. The tragic incident took place on April 1, when Cades Emanuel Pimenta Santos Norte was at his house in the northern municipality of Janauba in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The boy used .38 revolver to play the deadly game with his friend. Local Military police state they both took turns to fire the loaded gun with one bullet in the chamber to their head.

The friend who witnessed the death gave his statement to the police.The friend, who has not been named, told police that Norte invited him over to drink alcohol and listen to music. After arriving there, Norte already had the revolver in his hand, according to his friend.

The duo played Russian roulette and the unnamed friend was handed over the gun twice before Norte pulled the trigger and allegedly shot himself in the head. The duo had been friends for over six years and played the dangerous game at least four times in the past. It is still unknown who the revolver belonged to, said the police.

The police stated thatNorte died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds and it is yet to be decided if the matter would be further investigated.Norte has been buried in Sao Lucas Cemetery in Janauba.

Russian roulette, a deadly game, was made famous by the film The Deer Hunter released in 1978.Since the release, many teenagers have been left dead after playing it.

In 2017, a 15-year-old Brazilian girl Ana Julia Lima Clemente shot herself in the head while playing Russian roulette with her 14-year-old friend at her home in Criciuma in Santa Catarina state.Ana found her uncle’s .38 revolver and shot herself the third time she pulled the trigger to her head.

In 2016, a 25-year-old former MMA fighter Ivan Cole shot himself while playing Russian Roulette in Dallas.

Police and media reports blame the film’s depiction of a highly dangerous game behind multiple deaths, saying it inspires young people.

