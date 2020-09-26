Brazilian Man Gets His Nose Removed to Look Like the 'Human Satan'

A 44-year-old tattoo artist from Brazil has shocked the world by having his nose surgically removed. Michel Faro do Prado shared a picture on his Instagram to showcase his newest body medication.

Body modification is a process of deliberately altering the body’s anatomy. While some cultures have them as rites of passages (like piercing over various body parts), some individuals do it for aesthetic, or even sexual motives. It has its own cult-like attraction for many and Prado happens to be one of them.

In his attempt to become the ‘human Satan’, he has undergone a number of procedures over the years. Despite being a tattoo artist himself, he has never inked his own body. He has tattoo artist friends, and his wife who is a professional body modifier, work on him like a human canvas. Most of his body is covered in blackwork tattoos, including his face. He’s had several implants, including on his head, to make him appear like the devil. He enlisted a dentist to help him create chiselled teeth, another attempt to resemble the popular illustrations of Lucifer. His dozens of tattoos and piercings and everything else mentioned so far still fails in comparison to the latest modification.

While it’s not clear how or where he got the procedure, one thing is clear – his nose is gone. Where used to be a peak of muscles and tissues is now a glaring hole. According to his wife, he is only the third person in the world to undergo this procedure. However, the individuals that went before him did not have as much of their nose removed as Prado.

According to The Sun, he wants to be his wife’s masterpiece.

He is fond of sharing his modifications on his Instagram handle.

He shared this image with a Portuguese text, ‘DIABÃO PRADO’. In fact, his Instagram bio is # DIABÃOPRADO as well. The Portuguese word stands for the devil, so he announces himself to the world as Devil Prado (his last name).

While there are ample risks involved with modifications like these, both immediate and long-term, those like Prado don’t care much about the consequences. According to Psychiatryonline.org, there are evidence to correlate extreme body modifications with identity and self.