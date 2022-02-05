Brazilian Model Claims She Was Kicked Out of the Vatican For 'Not Dressing Properly'

A 34-year-old Brazilian model was booted from Vatican City - the catholic city-state bordered by Rome. Juju Vieira, who is an Instagram influencer, alleged that she was kicked out of the city for being “too sexy", reported The Sun. The model mentioned that she felt disrespected after she was shown the way out of the holy city. Vatican City, the headquarters for the Roman Catholic Church and home to the Pope, is a holy place laden with historical and iconic art and architecture. Roughly 50 lakh people visit the city every year. With such a substantial influx of tourists, the city administration has devised a set of rules, which also include a dress code for both men and women. It seems that Juju was not aware of the dress code and had worn a knee-high pair of boots and a short dress while at the St Peter’s Basilica.

The influencer alleged that a man told her that the place was for offering prayers and that she was “not dressed properly.” She was later kicked out of Vatican City. “I felt disrespected. I was embarrassed because there were other people there who heard this,” said Juju, as reported by Sun.

The model shared her alleged ordeal with her Instagram followers, where she described the entire situation. “I didn’t even know there were rules. I was stylish in my winter clothes. Comfort was my only concern,” Juju is heard saying.

Vatican City is pretty strict about the dress codes that have been laid out for visitors and citizens alike. According to the dress code, sleeveless apparel and low-cut garments are prohibited for women. Men, on the other hand, are not allowed to wear a vest. For both men and women, shorts above the knees are not allowed. Shoulders should be covered at all times when in the city, according to official rules.

