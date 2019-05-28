English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brazilian Model Grows Hair for 7 Years, Internet Christens Him 'Rapunzel'
28-year-old actor and model Cristiano Braga, from Minas Gerais, Brazil, has been growing his 26-inch long hair since 2012.
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...
A Brazilian man is adamant on keeping his two-foot-two-inches long hair despite being bullied and abused for years.
28-year-old actor and model Cristiano Braga, from Minas Gerais, Brazil, has been growing his 26-inch long hair since 2012.
His look has attracted a lot of positive and negative attention, “some from women who say it's 'unfair' for a man to have luscious locks like his,” according to a Daily Mail report.
“Meanwhile men have accused him of wanting to 'turn' women's sexuality due to his long hair,” the report says.
Despite the abuse, Cristiano says he is proud of his hair, which he maintains with natural oils such as aloe vera, avocado, camomile, mint, rosemary and vegetables . He says its takes him just five minutes to wash his long locks.
“I started to let my hair grow in 2012. I have no explanation for letting my hair grow; I looked in the mirror and decided to grow it, I've always liked long hair,” he was quoted as saying.
“There was a time, as my hair grew, I was quite criticised; people called me a woman, broom hair, scarecrow, they would cut my hair, they said I was ugly, weird.”
He said he is always called Jesus, John Lennon, Jared Leto, Axle Rose, Ariel, Merida, Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, among other personalities and characters.
The model and actor believes prejudice is “something very present in our society and must be fought. He said the strangest question he was asked was if he “wore a wig, because my hair glowed a lot.”
Cristiano said he is shocked when people comment that his hair is better than theirs because it “demonstrates how low a person's self-esteem is and needs to be worked on.”
He added: “It makes me very sad when they ask me if I want to "turn" women because I have long hair - it shows that society does not accept what is different from the patterns.”
He said the long hair protects him from the “bad things in the world.”
“I feel much stronger and more confident,” he said.
28-year-old actor and model Cristiano Braga, from Minas Gerais, Brazil, has been growing his 26-inch long hair since 2012.
His look has attracted a lot of positive and negative attention, “some from women who say it's 'unfair' for a man to have luscious locks like his,” according to a Daily Mail report.
“Meanwhile men have accused him of wanting to 'turn' women's sexuality due to his long hair,” the report says.
Despite the abuse, Cristiano says he is proud of his hair, which he maintains with natural oils such as aloe vera, avocado, camomile, mint, rosemary and vegetables . He says its takes him just five minutes to wash his long locks.
“I started to let my hair grow in 2012. I have no explanation for letting my hair grow; I looked in the mirror and decided to grow it, I've always liked long hair,” he was quoted as saying.
“There was a time, as my hair grew, I was quite criticised; people called me a woman, broom hair, scarecrow, they would cut my hair, they said I was ugly, weird.”
He said he is always called Jesus, John Lennon, Jared Leto, Axle Rose, Ariel, Merida, Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, among other personalities and characters.
The model and actor believes prejudice is “something very present in our society and must be fought. He said the strangest question he was asked was if he “wore a wig, because my hair glowed a lot.”
Cristiano said he is shocked when people comment that his hair is better than theirs because it “demonstrates how low a person's self-esteem is and needs to be worked on.”
He added: “It makes me very sad when they ask me if I want to "turn" women because I have long hair - it shows that society does not accept what is different from the patterns.”
He said the long hair protects him from the “bad things in the world.”
“I feel much stronger and more confident,” he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral, Thanks Indian Fans
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results