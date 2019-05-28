Brazilian Model Grows Hair for 7 Years, Internet Christens Him 'Rapunzel'

A Brazilian man is adamant on keeping his two-foot-two-inches long hair despite being bullied and abused for years.28-year-old actor and model Cristiano Braga, from Minas Gerais, Brazil, has been growing his 26-inch long hair since 2012.His look has attracted a lot of positive and negative attention, “some from women who say it's 'unfair' for a man to have luscious locks like his,” according to a Daily Mail report.“Meanwhile men have accused him of wanting to 'turn' women's sexuality due to his long hair,” the report says.Despite the abuse, Cristiano says he is proud of his hair, which he maintains with natural oils such as aloe vera, avocado, camomile, mint, rosemary and vegetables . He says its takes him just five minutes to wash his long locks.“I started to let my hair grow in 2012. I have no explanation for letting my hair grow; I looked in the mirror and decided to grow it, I've always liked long hair,” he was quoted as saying.“There was a time, as my hair grew, I was quite criticised; people called me a woman, broom hair, scarecrow, they would cut my hair, they said I was ugly, weird.”He said he is always called Jesus, John Lennon, Jared Leto, Axle Rose, Ariel, Merida, Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, among other personalities and characters.The model and actor believes prejudice is “something very present in our society and must be fought. He said the strangest question he was asked was if he “wore a wig, because my hair glowed a lot.”Cristiano said he is shocked when people comment that his hair is better than theirs because it “demonstrates how low a person's self-esteem is and needs to be worked on.”He added: “It makes me very sad when they ask me if I want to "turn" women because I have long hair - it shows that society does not accept what is different from the patterns.”He said the long hair protects him from the “bad things in the world.”“I feel much stronger and more confident,” he said.