Brazilian Model Marries Herself, Calls Friends to Ceremony With No Groom

An Instagram model from Brazil has married herself after being deceived by men in past relationships. Cris Galera became so tired of relying on men that she decided to live her life alone and spent her time and money on herself. Earlier, she used to think that to be happy and avoid loneliness, she needed to be in a relationship. Now, she has decided to be on her own. Her decision to marry herself came after she spent some time as a single lady.

The 33-year-old model considers herself a “mature”, “strong, and determined” woman. Earlier, she used to think it was necessary to have a partner with whom she could share everything. But after several breakups, she decided to be alone.

“I was always afraid of being alone, but I realised that I needed to learn to feel good about myself. When that happened, I decided to celebrate it,” she told Dailystar.

She was not “disappointed” for not having a groom on her wedding day. She dressed up as a bride and invited her close friends for her marriage ceremony at a Catholic church in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Cris enjoyed her big day with her friends. She felt “fantastic” after marrying herself. However, she received hate comments from trolls after pictures of her wedding were uploaded on social media.

Cris has decided to not read the hate comments as she thinks that people’s opinions will not change, and there was no point in trying to justify herself to them.

Earlier, in May 2020, Patricia Christine, a teacher from Sydney in Australia, married herself. She had invited her friends to her marriage ceremony. Before marrying herself, she had called off her engagement with her ex-partner eight years ago.

