Brazilian Model, Who Married Herself, Gets Offer From Arab Sheikh. Read Her Reply

Cris Galera, a model from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was so fed up with men for being loyal that she decided to stay alone. Soon, she realised that she was so self-sufficient that she didn’t need anyone.

Then there came a point in her life that she decided to marry herself. Cris got dressed up like a bride and married herself in the church and the pictures of her wedding are going viral on social media.

Her bold photos set the internet on fire, but after the wedding, speaking to Daily Star, Cris made another shocking revelation. She said that when the news about her wedding went viral, she started receiving messages from many men who wanted to marry her.

One of these messages was from an Arab Sheikh. The model said that the Sheikh asked her to divorce herself and marry him. Not just that, he offered her a dowry of more than Rs 3 crore.

However, the model responded, saying that he can’t buy her, adding that she had no idea about who he was and therefore won’t marry for money. The model said that she was also trolled for marrying herself.

