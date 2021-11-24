Brazilian Model Who Married Herself Will Get 'Divorced', Says Met Someone Special

Cris Galera, who hails from Sao Paulo in Brazil, recently in an interview revealed that she is falling in love again after “meeting someone special". A Brazilian model, after getting tired of relying on others, had ‘married herself’ in September 2021. Months later, she is all set to divorce herself as she has finally met someone special. On marrying herself, Cris Galera had stated that she was embracing herself and was not at all “disappointed”. But it appears that Cris has had enough after being a wife to herself in just 90 days. The model, who hails from Sao Paulo in Brazil, recently in an interview with Daily Star revealed that she is falling in love again after “meeting someone special". Talking about her divorce, Cris said that she was happy while her marriage lasted.

On the day of marrying herself, she posed in front of a Catholic church in Sao Paulo in a sizzling white dress. Cris said that she wanted to highlight her best features, hence she wore a killer neckline. Sharing how she arrived at the decision to marry herself, the model said that she was always afraid of being alone but eventually realised that it was essential.

Cris revealed that the day she embraced her loneliness, she decided to celebrate it, and hence married herself. While Cris felt fantastic on her big day, many people on social media trolled her. However, the Brazilian model did not allow hate comments to change her decision.

But Cris was not the first one to marry herself. Back in 2018, a 40-year-old Italian woman married herself as she got tired of waiting for her ‘Mr Right’. Reportedly, Laura Mesi had made a pact with herself that if she was not able to meet “the one” by the time she turns 40, she would marry herself. A woman from Sydney did something similar as she called off her engagement and went on to marry herself.

