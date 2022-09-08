Brazilian Mother Gives Birth to Twins With Different Biological Fathers

A 19-year-old woman’s case from Brazil left doctors stunned by the rare phenomenon. Although it is rare and quite bizarre, it is not impossible, said the woman’s physician. The woman gave birth to twins but when the DNA test was performed they discovered that the fathers of both the kids are different. The mother too was left speechless, she said that she never thought anything like this was possible. The case was dubbed one in a million by doctors.

The woman is from Brazil. The rare phenomenon occurred because she indulged in sexual intercourse with two men on the same day. After nine months, she gave birth to twins. When their first birthday came she had begun to wonder about their father, she made the decision to have a paternity test to confirm her suspicions. She collected the DNA of the man she believed to be the father. Just one child’s DNA matched to him though. “I remembered that I had had sex with another man and called him to take the test, which was positive. I was surprised by the results. I didn’t know this could happen and the babies are very similar.” she said in a conversation with her local media.

Although the phenomenon is rare, it is not unheard of. It happens when the second egg is released during the menstrual cycle and the ovum is then fertilized with the sperm of a different individual during different sexual intercourse. The scientific term for this is heteroparental superfecundation.

The woman’s physician, Dr Tulio Jorge Franco, also told the local news source, “It is possible to happen when two eggs from the same mother are fertilized by different men. The babies share the mother’s genetic material, but they grow in different placentas.” The doctor also mentioned the extreme rarity of the case. He said there are only 20 cases of heteroparental superfecundation in the world.

