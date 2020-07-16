An Emu-like Bird Bit Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro During Covid-19 Quarantine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is having a tough time in his life right now. The politician tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was forced to stay in isolation till he gets fully recovered. However, after being in isolation for about a week, the President seems to be feeling bored.

According to Fox News citing local media, Bolsonaro stepped out to spend some time out at his palace grounds in Brasília on Monday. While taking a stroll in the presence of the media, he decided to feed some rheas, an emu-like flightless bird native to South America. However, the stroll soon turned into another nightmare when Mr President was bitten by one of the birds and was seen shaking his hand in pain.

The photos were also shared on Twitter by a user named Pedro Muriel.

bolsonaro tentando alimentar uma ema e sendo bicado pic.twitter.com/jMT9gd3MeM — muriel (@pedromuriel) July 14, 2020

President Jair Bolsonaro has been quarantined at his official residence at the Palacio da Alvorada. On Monday, the president announced he would take another COVID-19 test. According to CNN Brazil, he was quoted saying, “I will wait quite anxiously [for test results] because I can't stand this routine of staying at home. It's horrible.” He also accepted taking one hydroxychloroquine tablet every day.

During a live session on Facebook, he accepted, “I took (hydroxychloroquine) and it worked, and I'm fine, thank God. And let those who criticize it at least offer an alternative.”

According to the recent reports out on Wednesday, the Brazilian president has tested positive for coronavirus yet again.

Brazil is the second most-affected nation in the number of coronavirus cases, followed by India, while the US tops the list.