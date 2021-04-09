Brazilian Tattoo Addict Who Turned Himself into an ‘Orc’ from LOTR Bags Role in Film

A tattoo-addict from Brazil, who spent years transforming himself into a ‘real-life orc’ from The Lord of The Rings, is set to make his film debut. 41-year-old Rico Ledesma, who lives with his 25-year-old wife Krishna Insomnia and their daughter, spent years completing the look through body modification, using fake fangs costing £400. Rico is an actor and tattoo artist with over 34,600 followers on social media where he shares snippets of his unusual life with his followers.Rico told Daily Mail he started to “change seven years ago” to look different but his decision to look like an Orc is “less than a year old.” Despite six false teeth implants he got in August last year, Rico plans to get two bigger ones.

With 85 percent of his body covered in tattoos and fangs, he gave “final touch to the Orc project which came after a lot of study and sleepless nights.” In addition, he has undergone eight subdermal piercings, those placed under the skin, had his tongue split, and eyeballs tattooed.

In April, Rico widened his nasal septum, done with the help of a scalpel and has a black tattoo to complete his ‘orc’ transformation which he describes was “the most time-consuming and one of the painful parts “of the transformation.

The modifications, which usually cost thousands, were done without spending much by his wife, a body-piercing professional. The couple met on the internet and is set to welcome their second child into the world.

Rico’s unusual look captured the attention of film producer, Michel Reilhac, known for films Snow White and The Thunder, who gave him a role in his next project. Preparing for his film debut, Rico shares the filming starts in October in Barcelona and the Canary Islands. He claims it will be “innovative and playful- something that has never been seen before in cinema” and his team and him are “very anxious for the cinema debut.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here