Brazilian Teenager, Using Her Phone While Charging, Struck By Lightning, Dies

A teenage girl in Brazil died after lightning struck her home while she was using her phone. The phone was charging when the incident occurred. Radja Ferreira de Oliveira, a resident of Santarem, a city in northern Brazil, died after electrocution at her home in the early hours of Sunday, reported Mail Online. Oliveira was using her phone at the time when lightning struck her home. Her parents gave her first aid and then rushed her to the hospital, but she was unfortunately declared dead on arrival.

According to the news outlet, Oliveira became the third person to be hit by lightning in the Brazilian state of Para within a week. A similar incident took place in the Apolinario district last week. One Semeao Tavares was on his phone when he was hit by lightning during a storm on Wednesday.

Emergency services arrived on time but failed to save him as Tavares succumbed to his injuries. Councillor Raimundo Brito could have been another casualty of the thunderstorm after he was electrocuted during the same storm in the same area of the city.

Brito was plucking a duck at his home when he was hit by lightning. The councillor was able to call emergency services and was rushed to the local health centre. Doctors managed to treat him for his injuries, thereby avoiding another casualty to the thunderstorm.

After the unfortunate death of Oliveira, the government officials in the country have warned people against the use of the phone while it is being charged.

A teenage girl in India had also died while she was using her phone as it charged. Seventeen-year-old Shradha Desai was talking over the phone while it was still charging in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. The incident took place in Chhetsan village of Becharaji taluka in July. The device exploded while she was using it.

