Brazilian Woman Duped into Buying Pig Which Weighs 250 Kg now, Eats 6 Kg Fruits, Veggies

A Brazilian woman, Rosangela dos Santos Lara, bought a “mini pig" three years ago after the seller promised her that it would remain a small piglet. Little did the 59-year-old know back then that she was being duped. Three years later, what was supposed to remain a piglet has turned into a giant 250-kilo pig.

This is Lilica, a pet pig in Brazil, that weighs 550 pounds 🐖 https://t.co/Ks7xpDqzme pic.twitter.com/rvg7qPXHg9— Reuters (@Reuters) December 10, 2021

Rosangela, who carried the mini pig in her arms from the seller, named it Lilika. It didn’t take much time for Rosangela to notice that the pig was growing and that it was gaining weight. Looking at the giant size of Lilika, soon even the people in the locality started talking about it. Rosangela realised that she had been duped but she loves Lilika a lot.

However, the challenge is providing food to 3-year-old Lilika. This pig eats around five to six kg of fruits and vegetables daily, costing Rosangela a lot of money. But then Rosangela is doing everything in her capacity to make Lilika feel comfortable. Not only is she providing for her but has also arranged a separate room for her.

The giant pet is now the talk of the town, with some even making fun of Rosangela for spending so much money on Lilika. Some even wanted to buy it, willing to pay as much as Rs 2.5 lakh for it.

But Rosangela’s relationship with Lilika has become so strong that she doesn’t want to sell it now. Even money fails to break the bond between them.

