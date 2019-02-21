English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Breakdancing Among New Sports to Be Included in 2024 Olympic Games
Karate and baseball/softball, all part of the Tokyo programme, are also candidates, as well as squash, which has been repeatedly rebuffed, and petanque.
Representational image. (Reuters Images)
Loading...
Breakdancing is one of four additional sports expected to be included at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris along with surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding, sources indicated Wednesday.
The list of additions is due to be revealed by the local organising committee (OCOG) on Thursday and must be signed off on by the International Olympic Committee.
Their inclusion would come on top of the 28 sports already on the programme, although the Paris 2024 committee did not confirm the reports to AFP.
Breakdancing, an acrobatic style of street dance typically set to hip-hop or funk music, would be making its first appearance in the Olympics, while the three other sports will all be introduced at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
Karate and baseball/softball, all part of the Tokyo programme, are also candidates, as well as squash, which has been repeatedly rebuffed, and petanque.
At least 20 disciplines from federations recognised by the IOC have applied for inclusion.
Local organisers must submit the recommended list to the IOC which will make a decision in December 2020, following the Tokyo Games.
Breakdancing appeared at last year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, in the form of "battles" -- or duels -- decided by judges, and falls under the auspices of the World Dance Sport Federations (WDSF).
The IOC and OCOG have already said the number of participating athletes will be capped at 10,500, a reduction from the Tokyo maximum, for the 2024 Games, limiting the hopes of team sports.
Local organisers also suggested the need for the construction of new permanent venues would likely count against sports pushing to be included.
The list of additions is due to be revealed by the local organising committee (OCOG) on Thursday and must be signed off on by the International Olympic Committee.
Their inclusion would come on top of the 28 sports already on the programme, although the Paris 2024 committee did not confirm the reports to AFP.
Breakdancing, an acrobatic style of street dance typically set to hip-hop or funk music, would be making its first appearance in the Olympics, while the three other sports will all be introduced at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
Karate and baseball/softball, all part of the Tokyo programme, are also candidates, as well as squash, which has been repeatedly rebuffed, and petanque.
At least 20 disciplines from federations recognised by the IOC have applied for inclusion.
Local organisers must submit the recommended list to the IOC which will make a decision in December 2020, following the Tokyo Games.
Breakdancing appeared at last year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, in the form of "battles" -- or duels -- decided by judges, and falls under the auspices of the World Dance Sport Federations (WDSF).
The IOC and OCOG have already said the number of participating athletes will be capped at 10,500, a reduction from the Tokyo maximum, for the 2024 Games, limiting the hopes of team sports.
Local organisers also suggested the need for the construction of new permanent venues would likely count against sports pushing to be included.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Husband Ranveer Singh Takes Much More Time Than Her to Get Ready
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
- Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'
- Here's Why Kapil Sharma Decided to Quit Drinking
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results