Breaking Bad Fans Left Gushing as Walter White, Jesse Pinkman Make 'Surreal' Comeback

Breaking Bad fans, on Monday, were thrilled to finally see their favourite drug-cooking duo feature on the screen after so many years. Breaking Bad’s marvelous spin-off, Better Call Saul, released its eleventh episode of the final season on August 1.

The episode was named Breaking Bad which raised the anticipation of the fans regarding seeing Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, and Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, on the screen again. And so, they did. The duo was featured on Better Call Saul in a flashback scene from Breaking Bad, reports Variety.

Walter and Jesse were part of the flashback from episode eight of season two of Breaking Bad which was titled Better Call Saul. In the episode, the viewers were first introduced to Bob Odenkirk’s character Saul.

While the cameos were teased by the show’s creators, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the name of the eleventh episode of Better Call Saul made the cameo a sure thing. The duo was seen together after a brief glimpse that viewers got of them in the spin-off film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

my favorite part of better call saul was when walter white shoved up and yelled "STAND BACK SAUL IM ABOUT TO BREAK BAD" and then he broke bad all over those guys https://t.co/0OdUC33hAU — Gozu (@Gozutrucker69) July 28, 2022

Surreal seeing these two back in the roles of Jesse Pinkman and Walter White. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/NtyUxQ8151 — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) August 2, 2022

Talking about constructing the scene that was much awaited by the Breaking Bad fans, Thomas Schnauz, the writer and director of the Better Call Saul Episode titled Breaking Bad, in an interview with Variety, said, “It was a crazy time-warp flashback. Everybody slipped into it like we were doing it all along. Bryan and Aaron got right back in the roles with very little direction needed.” Thomas mentioned how they had to be in a specific emotional state for the cameo scene since the character went through a diverse range of emotions in Breaking Bad.

The crime and legal drama is nearing its end with just two episodes to go. Gilligan and Gould wrote their spin-off show with quite an intertwining plot with their parent series, Breaking Bad. The next two episodes, Waterworks and Saul Gone, will air on August 8 and August 15 on Netflix.

