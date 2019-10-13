Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Breaking Bad Habits': Assam Police's Tweet on Drug Abuse Has to be the Coolest Post Ever

Assam Police took an example from the recently released Breaking Bad movie, El Camino, and curated a "Say no to drugs" message.

News18.com

Updated:October 13, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
'Breaking Bad Habits': Assam Police's Tweet on Drug Abuse Has to be the Coolest Post Ever
Assam Police took an example from the recently released Breaking Bad movie, El Camino, and curated a "Say no to drugs" message.

The Assam Police Department, well known for referring to pop culture in order to convey serious messages, has done it again and this time, they've surpassed themselves. In a campaign against drug abuse, the official Twitter handle of Assam Police took an example from the recently released Breaking Bad movie, El Camino, and curated a "Say no to drugs" message.

"What do we do with bad habits? We break 'em & then Barium! Say NO to Drugs." the tweet read. The tweet also featured a slightly modified version of the Breaking Bad poster, which reads "Breaking bad habits is a good habit."

According to reports, the tweet is part of a larger campaign which has been going viral on social media with the hashtag, #ThinkBeforeYouDope.

This was the original tweet:

Followers applauded the wordplay in the tweet and appreciated this display of wit:

