'Breaking Bad Habits': Assam Police's Tweet on Drug Abuse Has to be the Coolest Post Ever

The Assam Police Department, well known for referring to pop culture in order to convey serious messages, has done it again and this time, they've surpassed themselves. In a campaign against drug abuse, the official Twitter handle of Assam Police took an example from the recently released Breaking Bad movie, El Camino, and curated a "Say no to drugs" message.

"What do we do with bad habits? We break 'em & then Barium! Say NO to Drugs." the tweet read. The tweet also featured a slightly modified version of the Breaking Bad poster, which reads "Breaking bad habits is a good habit."

According to reports, the tweet is part of a larger campaign which has been going viral on social media with the hashtag, #ThinkBeforeYouDope.

This was the original tweet:

What do we do with bad habits ? We break 'em & then Barium! Say NO to Drugs. We've got our ions on you, coz we are the ones who Knock! Este es El Camino Señores! #ElCaminoABreakingBadMovie #ThinkBeforeYouDope pic.twitter.com/WXc6CSDoUA — Assam Police (@assampolice) October 11, 2019

Followers applauded the wordplay in the tweet and appreciated this display of wit:

This is why I love to read tweets from Assam Police — Nizamuddin Sheikh (@myselfnizam) October 11, 2019

be as cool as @assampolice Biatch! — Rupesh (@dhartibachao) October 11, 2019

Assam police with swag — Kalpana Sharmah (@kalpana0606) October 11, 2019

Hands down for the admin. He is probably the heisenberg of Assam Police ‍♂️ — (@Thisiskoushal) October 11, 2019

This is awesome @assampolice . The way you do your graphic and the ideal representation through catchy phrases is really wow! #BreakBadHabits #ThinkBeforeYouDope #ElCaminoABreakingBadMovie @saikia_kula @ietrending — Brinda Choudhury (@Verinda10) October 11, 2019

The admin has to be the coolest Police in the country rn! Hands down! — Arijit Ghosh (@TheGhoshBabu) October 11, 2019

