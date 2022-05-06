'Breaking Bad' Star Bryan Cranston Made Warmest Gesture to Co-stars Years After Show Ended

The chemistry-laden show, Breaking Bad, outside the reel, fostered chemistry too. The evidence of it was given by RJ Mitte, who played the role of Walter Jr., Walter White’s son, in the show. Mitte, in an interview with LADBible, revealed how Bryan Cranston, the lead in the show, and the other cast members still stayed in touch. He also threw light on a warm gesture that Bryan showed during the pandemic. While the world was grappling with COVID-19, Bryan, in the midst of all the tussle, reached out to his Breaking Bad co-actors and cast, checking up on their well-being. “I just got an email from him the other day, checking up on everyone from COVID. We still all keep in touch,” said Mitte, in the interview. Mitte was a teenager when he joined the show.

Now, as a 29-year-old, he reminisces and cherishes the relations he made on the show. Mitte mentioned that he is pretty close to the twins, Daniel and Luis Moncada, who played the role of twin brothers in the crime-drama series and frequently catches up with Dean Norris, who played the character of Hank on the show.

Bryan and Aaron Paul, who played the role of Jesse, are also pretty close, as reports suggest. Aaron Paul, in April this year, revealed a touching gesture he made to Bryan. The actor stated that he asked Bryan to be the godfather to his second child, Rydin, he had with his wife Lauren Parsekian. Speaking to the media, Aaron said, “He was very excited, very honoured. I love the man to death. He is one of my best friends in the world.”

Some members of the cast of Breaking Bad appeared in the spin-off show, Better Call Saul. The lead pair, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, too, are set to make an appearance on the show as it reaches its final season.

