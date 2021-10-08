Breaking Bad's 'Gus Fring' Has Advice For Anti-Vaxxers and He Isn't Mincing Words

There’s been no character quite like ‘Gus Fring’ from Breaking Bad. The show which revolved around Walter White, a Chemistry teacher (played by Bryan Cranston) and his former student, Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) cooking meth in a lab and selling it had an main antagonist in the end of the second season: Gus Fring. Fring, played by actor Giancarlo Esposito was loved by fans for his precise, no-nonsense attitude and the overall badass-ness he brought to a character that appeared to be cool and collected on the outside. Even in his death, after the explosives go off, Gus comes out of the room uninjured and adjusts his tie. Then the camera pans to the left, showing the complete face, the right side of his face and head are gone completely, leaving just the skull.

But turns out, Fring wasn’t just a badass character on the show, Esposito, who played him continues being a real-life cool, collected yet the badass person in real life too (minus the drug-dealing overlord using a fast-food chain restaurant as a front.) In a recent conversation with Hollywood Reporter, the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor had some advice for the unvaccinated. He told the portal that he was hoping that the unvaccinated simply avoid sets while the delta variant rages, adding that for people who choose to be unvaccinated, should go away to an island and stay there.

“If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself,” he told Hollywood Reporter. He added, “Otherwise you’re saying ‘F**k you’ to all you other human beings. We all have to do it if we want to live. I don’t understand how people don’t vaccinate. For me, I’ve lost dear friends, so I know it’s real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were completely healthy and uncompromised. The vaccine is the answer. I’m not downing anyone who doesn’t want to vaccinate. Don’t work. Go ride it out somewhere where you’re not going to compromise anyone else if you get it.”

Fans of Breaking Bad lauded the actor for his blunt language.

I just know he wasn't acting in Breaking Bad pic.twitter.com/G0xe5qZT5P— slim pug (@trynsola) October 7, 2021

Listen to Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, among other awesome roles). Don't say "Fuck you" to everyone. pic.twitter.com/6lzQvqTGtw— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) October 7, 2021

If Gus Fring tell you to go to an island, it would be in your interest to do so. Don't ask too many questions. https://t.co/xBlayguUTw— Dr Hrumpole JD #BLM #Antifa #M4A (@hrumpole) October 7, 2021

