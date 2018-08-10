Gal Gadot Praises 5-Year-Old Boy Whose Mother Feared He Will Get Hate for Buying 'Wonder Woman' School Bag



Just read this article about breaking gender stereotypes by Katie Alicea. Such an important topic and something I believe in so strongly. I hope Issac wore the crown and his WW backpack proudly to school. 🙅🏻‍♀️#WonderBoy pic.twitter.com/sCbfprbG5y

— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) August 7, 2018



Wonder Woman is for everyone, even boys 😍 pic.twitter.com/GOMri5ZRak



— Rosie Bonilla (@RosieLloyd76) August 7, 2018





Hell, that kid is cool for wearing something he loves with such passion. I am so thankful to live in a time where we can support the interests of kids that break stereotypes. #Wonderboy! pic.twitter.com/CTj3X3Q1rn

— Isaiah Allen (@IsaiahA90488281) August 7, 2018



if he chose to dress like someone who stands for equality for all, strength of character, and unconditional love. more power to him. he is the future,and it is bright.👍



— Brian (@KingBrianlll) August 7, 2018





There shouldn’t be restrictions to what we love and believe in @GalGadot. That boy has great taste. 🙅🏻‍♀️💪🏼😊❤️#breakinggenderstereotypes pic.twitter.com/1czfmt92DT

— James Nanawa (@jounin00) August 7, 2018



I'm so proud ♥️ If a girl goes to school with a bag of Superman or Batman it's '' normal '' cause supergirls and Batgirls are like Bond girls! But if a boy goes with a wonderwoman's bag he is an alien! This kid is a really Hero and a big Human being ♥️



— ♣️♥️✨JustMaRi 💫♦️♠️ (@JustMaRi2) August 7, 2018





My 4 year old daughter says I’m as strong as Wonder Woman, a peer at work asked me if that offended me, I was like “dude, have you seen her? She lifts tanks, for God’s sake!”

— Family Man (@Riffke) August 7, 2018



You go man! I wish more kids were like him. WW isn’t a girl thing. I freaking love Wonder Woman, even before the movie came out I was a huge fan. This kid has confidence and a great choice for a role model.



— Jack Dolinger (@DolingerJack) August 7, 2018

