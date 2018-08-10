GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gal Gadot Praises 5-Year-Old Boy Whose Mother Feared He Will Get Hate for Buying 'Wonder Woman' School Bag

Gal Gadot praises 5-year-old school boy who bought a Wonder Woman backpack and crown for his first day to school.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
(Image courtesy: Twitter)
Consciously or subconsciously, the toxic notions of toxic masculinity affect all of us, even if we may not realise it immediately. The rules of masculinity are adhered to with unfortunate sincerity and the worst part is that we’re absolutely ok with it.

Recently in an article published on Romper, a mother of a five-year-old boy, Issac, talked about taking her son for back-to-school shopping. At the backpack section, the mother asked Issac to pick any bag that he wanted. He dashed ahead and grabbed a Wonder Woman backpack which also came with a crown worn by the bad-ass superhero.

The mother, who had her own doubts (read: victim of the patriarchy), asked her son if he was sure about it. And he most certainly was. YAY to that.

Then the boy wore the crown and role-played as Wonder Woman and Batman with his three-year-old brother for the rest of the day.

The story was later shared by none other than Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, herself, who said, “I hope Issac wore the crown and his WW backpack proudly to school.”

The writer of the article and Issac’s mother, Katie Alecia, said that she wasn’t bothered that her son bought a Wonder Woman bag but that he would be made fun of at a new school. Parents, of course, only want to protect their children and while Alecia’s worries weren’t misplaced, Twitter came out in full support of the boy, hoping that he had an amazing day at school while wearing his Wonder Woman bag and crown.























Alecia rightfully concludes by saying that while there may be some difference between boys and girls, there is no need to create differences between their interests, clothing preferences, favorite colours, hobbies, careers, and which toys they would like to play with.

